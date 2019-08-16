AUSTIN, Texas — Torchy's Tacos introduces a new "Taco of the Month" every month of the year – but August is special. Every week, a new, hotter taco is introduced as part of the "Some Like It Hot" promotion.

All four new tacos will only be on the menu until August 31.

The sixth annual "Some Like It Hot" taco line will feature the following scorching hot tacos:

Bottle Rocket Shrimp

Torchy's Tacos

This explosive taco features habanero-battered fried shrimp, cabbage slaw, cotija cheese, candied jalapenos, cilantro and some Diablo Mayo on a flour tortilla. Bottle Rocket Shrimp is currently available to order.

Barnburner

Torchy's Tacos

"Barnburner" comes with marinated and grilled beef, chopped bacon, Manzano chile salad, Texas artisan goat cheese, cilantro some avacado and Diablo Sauce, all on a flour tortilla. Barnburner is currently available to order.

The Creeper

Torchy's Tacos

"The Creeper" brings the heat with habanero-battered chicken, chorizo, chopped bacon, Brushfire jalapenos, cotija cheese, pickled onions, cilantro and Creamy Ghost Pepper Sauce on a flour tortilla. The Creeper will be introduced to the menu on August 19.

Scalding Pig

Torchy's Tacos

The last of these flaming hot tacos will feature pasilla and ghost pepper-stewed pork, jack cheese, escabeche carrots, chicharron, sour cream, cilantro and Torchy's XXX Hot Sauce on a flour tortilla. "Scalding Pig" will be introduced to the menu on August 26.

RELATED:

Here’s where you can have some retro-inspired fun this summer in Austin

Maria's Taco Express property in South Austin up for sale

Meet the Austin woman making hundreds of H-E-B tortillas a day

"Some Like It Hot" also has a signature cocktail, The Ranch Party, which features Playa Real pineapple tequila, sweet and sour, Topo Chico, a Tajin salt rim and lime.

“It’s clear that Torchy’s fans crave tacos on the hotter side – from our year-round offerings of Green Chile Queso to our famous tacos that come with Diablo Sauce,” CEO G.J. Hart said. “With our Some Like It Hot line-up, our guests can test their limits to see just how much heat they can handle as they standoff against the hottest tacos in our taco vault.”

Think you can handle them all? In celebration of the hot new tacos, Torchy's is hosting its first "Some Like It Hot" taco eating contest on Monday, August 19 at certain locations, including the Mueller location at 1801 East 51st Street, Building D.

The winner of the contest will win a $200 Torchy's gift card, a custom Yeti tumbler and – of course – some Torchy's swag.

Those interested in challenging their tastebuds and stomachs can sign up here.

WATCH: Torchy's Tacos named one of best fast-casual restaurants in U.S.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Man accused of putting camera in neighbors' bathroom has multiple victims, police say

23-year-old arrested after bringing loaded semi-automatic rifle, pistol to Pease Park

Williamson County may cut ties with ‘Live PD’ TV show