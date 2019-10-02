AUSTIN, Texas — The cold weather didn't stop the true foodies from turning out to sample some of the finest Asian cuisine on Saturday.

Dozens showed up for the second annual Far East Fest, held outside H Mat in North Austin.

Organizers said it's the largest Asian food festival in Texas, featuring food from nearly 30 Asian restaurants.

"Our whole goal is not only to help small businesses, but we also have multiple charities involved. We offer restaurant grants for 'mom and pop' restaurants that wouldn't be able to do something like this. So, we give them the money to go in and market themselves -- something they wouldn't be able to do on their own."

KVUE's own Jason Mikell, Nathan Gogo and Jenni Lee served as guest judges at the event.