SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio-based establishment, Bakkavor Foods USA, Inc. is recalling 1,913 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken salad products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The RTE chicken salad products were sold at H-E-B and labeled as Curry Chicken Salad, however, the products contain Tarragon Chicken Salad products.

KENS 5

As a result, the 12 oz. clear plastic squared containers labeled "Simply Eat HEB Meal Simple Curry Chicken Salad" with a best by date of 08/28/2019 are subject to recall.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products at this time.

Recalled products should be thrown away or returned.