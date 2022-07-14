Sala & Betty on Austin's Airport Boulevard is closing

Sala & Betty will close on July 30, but the restaurant will be available for private events starting in August.

AUSTIN, Texas — Sala & Betty, located on Airport Boulevard in Austin's North Loop neighborhood, is closing at the end of the month.

According to Eater Austin, chef Teresa Wilson opened the restaurant, known for its diner-style food, in 2015. Wilson previously owned French restaurant Aquarelle on Rio Grande Street, which was open for a decade before closing in 2011.

Now Wilson is retiring after 40 years as a chef in order to spend more time with her family.

"From all of us at Sala and Betty, thank you for being the best part of our day. We have the best customers in the world and we will miss you all dearly!" the restaurant wrote on Instagram.

Sala & Betty will close on Saturday, July 30. However, the restaurant will be available for private events starting in August.

