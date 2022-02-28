Austin's 'Russian House' removes 'Russian' from name, marquee amid Ukraine invasion

"I have made a tough, yet, to my opinion important decision to change the name of my business," the owner said on Facebook.

AUSTIN, Texas — After Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military operation into Ukraine, an Austin restaurant has made the decision to change its name, according to the owner.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, the owner of Russian House of Austin said the restaurant would move forward with its business under a new name. Moving forward, it will be known as just "House" instead of "Russian House."

"I have made a tough, yet, to my opinion important decision to change the name of my business," the owner said in the Facebook post.

In the post, the owner said the restaurant reflects the culture of Slavic and post-Soviet states including Ukraine, Georgia, Armenia and Uzbekistan, not exclusively Russia. And to show solidarity for Ukraine, the owner made the decision to remove Russian from the restaurant's name.

"Therefore we want to make sure people see the reflection of what we really are: culture, cuisine, décor and people of Eastern Europe," the owner said.

"We will remain HOUSE. House for everyone and reflect what we truly are: representation of Russian/Slavic and all post-soviet states in food/drinks and culture," the owner said on Sunday.

On Saturday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he has asked the Texas Restaurant Association, Texas Package Stores Association and all Texas retailers to voluntarily remove all Russian products from their shelves.