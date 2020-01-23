ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock residents have something to be very hap-pie about.

Papi's Pies has been named by Eat This Not That as the best places in Texas to get a slice of pie.

The report lists the top pies in each state, and Papi's Pies came out on top in Texas. Eat This Not That said its cherry pie is the best of all.

The quaint cottage in Round Rock serves everything from Mexican to Bolivian and European food. In addition to their tasty pies, Papi's Pies is also known for its breakfast dishes made from scratch.

One of the most popular items on their menu is the saltena. It's a Bolivian breakfast food that has either pork, beef or chicken stuffed inside.

The restaurant is also open to trying your favorite recipe. Papi's Pies told KVUE back in May that it has received a customer's favorite family recipe and prepared the dish just like the customer remembered their relative making it.

Papi's Pies is located on Chisholm Trail in Round Rock and is open for breakfast and lunch. You can find out more about Papi's Pies here.

