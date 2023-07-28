x
Recipes

Gameday Grilling: Filet with garlic herb butter

Impress your friends with this perfect topping on a grilling classic!

AUSTIN, Texas — Ready for a sure-fire way to win steak night? KVUE's got you covered!

Ingredients:

  • Filet(s)
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Salted butter
  • Garlic
  • Parsley
  • Worcestershire

Instructions for the steak:

  1. Season all sides of the filet with coarse salt and pepper. Let the steak sit, seasoned, at room temperature for about 30 minutes
  2. Smoke the steak between 180 F and 200 F until it reaches an internal temperature between 130 F and 135 F
  3. Remove the steak from the grill and raise the grill's temperature to at least 500 F. I use a cast-iron griddle to help create a crust – preheat the tray in the grill, if you plan to use one.
  4. Add butter to the cast iron griddle and sear each side of the steak.
  5. Remove steak from the grill when the internal temperature hits 138 F (about three minutes per side).
  6. Immediately top with a thick slice of garlic herb butter
  7. Allow the steak to rest for 10 minutes.

Instructions for the garlic herb butter:

  1. Allow 1/2 cup of salted butter to soften
  2. Add two lobes of freshly minced garlic, two tablespoons of chopped parsley, one or two tablespoons of Worcestershire sauce and mix together.
  3. Lay out a sheet of wax paper.
  4. Roll the butter mixture into a log using the wax paper.
  5. Refrigerate for at least an hour.
  6. Remove from fridge, slice, and use on steak, seafood, etc.

