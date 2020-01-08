Gameday Grilling: Beer can chicken!

AUSTIN, Texas — Looking to spice up game day watch parties once sports return? KVUE's got you covered. Here's how to make a moist whole chicken that will impress all your friends.
Ingredients:
- 1 whole chicken
- Lemon pepper
- Cajun seasoning
- Olive oil
- Butter
- 1 lemon
- 1 jalapeno
- 1/2 can of beer
Instructions:
- Remove giblets/organs that come inside the chicken, then rinse chicken and pat dry.
- Brush the chicken with olive oil, all over.
- Season chicken inside and out with lemon pepper and cajun seasoning.
- Inject breasts – and other parts, if wanted – with a mix of melted butter and cajun seasoning.
- Put a few jalapeno slices and lemon wedges inside the chicken.
- Slide the chicken onto a half-full can of beer (or soda). GAMEDAY GRILLING TIP: a "chicken throne" helps stabilize the chicken and beer, and can be purchased for less than $10 at most grocery stores.
- Smoke chicken at 350 F until the internal temperature of the breasts hits 170 F (about an hour and 15 minuets).
- Let the chicken rest away from heat for 20 minuets.
- Remove the beer can, carve and enjoy!
