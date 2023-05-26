Gameday Grilling: Bacon-wrapped pork tenderloin

AUSTIN, Texas — Looking to treat your guests to a sweet, savory and smoky dish that they'll remember for seasons to come? KVUE has you covered.
Ingredients:
- Pork tenderloin
- 1 pack of bacon (not thick-cut)
- bacon vinaigrette
- your favorite pork rub (I use brown sugar, sugar, salt, pepper and smoked paprika)
- maple syrup
Instructions:
- Marinate pork tenderloin in bacon vinaigrette for at least 1 hour but preferably overnight
- Create bacon weave on wax paper to prevent sticking.
- Lay 6 slices of bacon horizontally
- Fold slices 2, 4 and 6 back halfway
- Place one slice perpendicular to the others and just after the previous fold
- Unfold slices 2, 4 and 6, covering the perpendicular slice
- Repeat using slices 1, 3 and 5
- Repeat steps 1-5 until weave is complete
- Season tenderloin with pork rub
- Roll tenderloin in bacon weave, then tie with cooking twine
- Season the outside of the bacon with pork rub
- Smoke at 180F to 215F until pork reaches 135F internal temperature
- Raise the temperature of the grill to 250F to 300F
- Glaze with maple syrup
- Remove from heat when pork reaches 143F
- Let everything rest for 8 to 12 minutes
- Slice and enjoy!
Share your results!
Take a picture or video of your grilling adventures, and send them my way on Instagram (@Gameday_Grilling).