Recipes

Gameday Grilling: Bacon-wrapped pork tenderloin

Learn a creative watch party snack that can double as an impressive entrée!

AUSTIN, Texas — Looking to treat your guests to a sweet, savory and smoky dish that they'll remember for seasons to come? KVUE has you covered.

Ingredients:

  • Pork tenderloin
  • 1 pack of bacon (not thick-cut)
  • bacon vinaigrette
  • your favorite pork rub (I use brown sugar, sugar, salt, pepper and smoked paprika)
  • maple syrup

Instructions:

  1. Marinate pork tenderloin in bacon vinaigrette for at least 1 hour but preferably overnight
  2. Create bacon weave on wax paper to prevent sticking. 
    1. Lay 6 slices of bacon horizontally
    2. Fold slices 2, 4 and 6 back halfway
    3. Place one slice perpendicular to the others and just after the previous fold
    4. Unfold slices 2, 4 and 6, covering the perpendicular slice
    5. Repeat using slices 1, 3 and 5
    6. Repeat steps 1-5 until weave is complete
  3. Season tenderloin with pork rub
  4. Roll tenderloin in bacon weave, then tie with cooking twine
  5. Season the outside of the bacon with pork rub
  6. Smoke at 180F to 215F until pork reaches 135F internal temperature
  7. Raise the temperature of the grill to 250F to 300F
  8. Glaze with maple syrup
  9. Remove from heat when pork reaches 143F
  10. Let everything rest for 8 to 12 minutes
  11. Slice and enjoy!

