Gameday Grilling: Dry rub ribs!

Learn how to make ribs that will turn heads with no sauce!

AUSTIN, Texas — Looking to spice up game day watch parties? KVUE's got you covered. Here's how to make some sweet and spicy dry rub ribs that will impress all your friends. 

Ingredients:

  • Baby back ribs
  • Black pepper
  • Onion powder
  • Creole seasoning
  • Mesquite marinade packets (two per rack)
  • Olive oil (to mix with marinade packets)
  • Apple juice
  • Brown sugar

Instructions:

  1. Remove silver skin membrane from the bone side of the ribs.
  2. Season both sides with black pepper, onion powder and Creole seasoning.
  3. Marinate overnight in two packs of mesquite marinade, using the directions on the packaging (McCormick Grill Mates is my brand of choice). GAMEDAY GRILLING TIP: Divide the rack of ribs in half so you can fit the meat and marinade in one gallon-sized storage bag.
  4. Smoke the ribs between 170 F and 200 F for four to five hours.
  5. Wrap the ribs in foil with butter and apple juice (about 1/4 cup juice per half rack).
  6. Raise the grill temperature to 350 F before returning meat to the grill.
  7. Allow internal temperature to hit 203 F (this step usually takes about 45 minutes).
  8. Take the ribs out of the foil and apply a little more Creole seasoning and some brown sugar.
  9. Return the ribs to the grill for five to 10 minutes with the meat side down, followed by five to 10 minutes with the meat side up.
  10. Allow them to rest for 10 to 20 minutes away from the heat.
  11. Enjoy!

Share your results:

Take pictures or videos of your food, and send them my way on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram (@JeffJonesSports).

