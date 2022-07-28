Ramen Tatsu-Ya reportedly opening two new locations in Austin

The restaurant already has three locations in Austin, plus one in Houston.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin ramen favorite Ramen Tatsu-Ya will soon open two new locations in the area, according to Eater Austin.

The report states the restaurant will be expanding in Far South Austin at 8601 South Congress Ave. in late summer and in Lakeline at 14028 North 183 later this year.

Currently, Ramen Tatsu-Ya has three locations already serving noodle lovers in South, North and East Austin, in addition to one in Houston.

Eater Austin reports that the menus will remain the same. And, if you're looking for a job, the Far South location will be hosting a job fair on Monday, Aug. 1, from 4 to 7 p.m.

The Tatsu-ya company is also reportedly working on opening an unnamed ramen and barbecue restaurant in the MLK neighborhood sometime this year.

But that's not all for this Austin-based ramen empire. The company also opened Texas-Japanese izakaya Kemuri Tatsu-Ya in 2017, hot pot restaurant DipDipDip Tatsu-Ya in 2019, and tiki bar Tiki Tatsu-Ya in 2021.