Easy Tiger's Pretzel Bar opens inside Lavaca Street Bar at Domain Northside

AUSTIN, Texas — Two Austin establishments are partnering up to offer salty snacks at the Domain Northside.

Austin-based Easy Tiger has opened Pretzel Bar at 11420 Rock Rose Ave., No. 100, inside Lavaca Street Bar's Domain Northside location.

According to a report from KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, Pretzel Bar serves a variety of pretzels, charcuterie boards and sandwiches that customers can either take to go or eat at the bar.

Pretzel Bar will hold a grand opening celebration on Saturday, Aug. 13 – and the first 100 customers get to try a pretzel for free! The Statesman reports that throughout the month of August, guests can get a pretzel for $1 when they show proof of $20 spent at the Domain or Domain Northside.

Pretzel Bar is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Easy Tiger has three other locations in Austin, while Lavaca Street Bar has two other locations.

