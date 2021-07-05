The popular burger chain said its first location in the Medical Center will be "the first of several" in our area.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio is getting yet another new fast-food burger place. So please hold our milkshake from Burger Boy and In-N-Out while we share the details.

P. Terry’s Burger Stand, which started in Austin in 2005 and has 22 locations across central Texas, is pegged as a “family-owned and operated burger joint.” The chain’s newest location is in the Medical Center, at the northwest side of the intersection of Wurzbach Road and Fredericksburg Road. It opened on the company's 16th anniversary.

"Opening in San Antonio has been in the makings for the last couple of years and then we had to fight through a pandemic,” founder Patrick Terry said. "So, today is a very special day for our family and the people of P. Terry’s. We couldn’t be more excited to serve our new friends in San Antonio.”

WE 👏 ARE👏 OPEN 👏



Be the first to order and dine at our first San Antonio location : 8443 Wurzbach Road San Antonio, TX 78229



The Terry's are beyond excited to say greetings from San Antonio! pic.twitter.com/sATem7t7rQ — P. Terry's (@pterrys) July 5, 2021

The restaurant sells black Angus beef burgers, handspun shakes, fresh-cut fries and more. They are also known for their focus on “all-natural ingredients and scratch cooking.” Their meat is fresh and free of hormones and antibiotics.

P. Terry’s has a large dining room, covered patio and double-drive thru. They are open for breakfast, lunch, dinner and late night.

The menu also includes egg burgers using cage-free eggs, fresh-cut breakfast potatoes, banana bread, oatmeal chocolate chip cookies and vegetarian patties made fresh from a “proprietary recipe.”

🎉 Come visit your neighborhood burger stand to celebrate our 16th anniversary with us today! 🎉 Don't forget to grab a Birthday Cake shake while you're here!🎂 Posted by P. Terry's Burger Stand on Monday, July 5, 2021

P. Terry’s is also known in Texas for their “Giving Back Days.” One Saturday every quarter, all revenue goes to support a designated local charity. Last year, the company surpassed $1 million in charitable donations since its opening in 2005.

The business also offers interest-free employee loans and pays “above industry standards.” They also point out that they have two dedicated bakers on staff to make sure every employee gets a cake of their choice baked on their birthday.

As for plans to expand in San Antonio, the company’s CEO said it's their goal to have more locations.