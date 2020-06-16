Famed MLB pitcher Nolan Ryan opening Round Rock butcher shop

The grand opening of Goodstock by Nolan Ryan will be Friday, June 26, the same day as the Round Rock Express' "Trolls" movie night.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Famed MLB pitcher Nolan Ryan is opening a butcher shop in Round Rock.

Goodstock by Nolan Ryan will serve as a one-stop-shop, offering everything from cuts of Nolan Ryan Beef to grilling utensils, specialty wines and even grilling and preparation instructions from professionally trained staff.

The butcher shop will be located at 3800 East Palm Valley Blvd., just east of Dell Diamond, where the Round Rock Express – which Ryan is also an owner of – play their games.

Nolan Ryan Brands announced that the grand opening of Goodstock by Nolan Ryan will be Friday, June 26, the same day as the "Trolls" movie night at Dell Diamond, which the butcher shop is a sponsor for.

Ryan played in the MLB for a total of 27 years, including nine seasons for the Houston Astros and five seasons for the Texas Rangers. The Round Rock Express is the Triple-A affiliate for the Astros.