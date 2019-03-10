AUSTIN, Texas — These days it seems like there is a "national" day for just about anything, but National Taco Day is what Austinites truly care about – and it's on Oct. 4!

Whether you are a crispy or soft taco type of person, these restaurants, both chain and locally owned, offer a multitude of options.

Juan In A Million

Juan In A Million is a Mexican breakfast and lunch restaurant that opened up 39 years ago by school teachers Juan and Myrna Meza in East Austin.

Chuy's

Don't just eat the taco, be the taco.

If you dress up like a taco, you can earn a free entree of your choice!

Customers can also add a crispy beef taco to any order for $1 (limited to two per person with purchase of an entree), enjoy $1 floaters all day (to applicable locations) and purchase a Chuy's T-shirt with a taco on it for $10.

Tacodeli

Though it now has eateries in Dallas, Plano and Houston, Austin still has its claim on Tacodeli.

Tacodeli opened its doors in Austin in 1999, but they said their story began long before in Mexico City, where the founder grew up and first fell in love with the magical flavors of the taqueria.

Torchy's Tacos

Who can pass a Torchy's and not notice their iconic branding?

Years ago, a man named Mike Rypka bought a food trailer and a red Vespa to start this popular restaurant. Now, the restaurant chain is expanding to other cities. In fact, the largest Torchy's Tacos will open in San Antonio.

WATCH: Foodie Friday: Tyson's Taco lets customers create their own

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

'There's trash everywhere' | After an Austin woman finally evicted 3 overstayed guests, she's left to clean up their mess

Austin Bold FC mourns loss of forward Promise Isaac

More than 100 homeless people now have jobs through Austin nonprofit