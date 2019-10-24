AUSTIN, Texas — Editor’s note: The related video was published in October 2019 for a similar story.

After a 43-year run, another local business, Milto's Pizza Pub, announced on Facebook that they will be closing their doors.

Milto's has been family owned since 1977 and serves pizza along with Greek and Italian food. It's located on Guadalupe Street near the University of Texas campus, a favorite among students.

Miltos Pizza Pub Thank you for 43 years Austin. We will miss you.

RELATED:

Austin's Uncle Billy's Smokehouse & Brewery spills over to Dripping Springs

Austin's original Torchy's Tacos brick-and-mortar will be shutting its doors

Hut's Hamburgers fans say goodbye to the Downtown Austin location

They responded to comments on Facebook that they do not have an exact closing date yet but will most likely close in the middle of November.

Their post encouraged all of their customers to "please come enjoy your favorite dish while you still can."

Updates on their closing date will be found on their Facebook page and website.

WATCH: Granger brewery becoming popular for its pizza

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Timeline: When strong to severe storms are expected in Austin area Thursday

Austin airport announces nonstop flights to Paris with tickets as low as $220

Round Rock I-35 road rage suspect forced out of truck with tear gas before arrest, police say

Simone Biles didn't just throw the 1st pitch of Game 2 of the World Series -- she flipped and twisted, too