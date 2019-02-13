If you’re heading to Mexico anytime soon, and you’re a tequila lover, you may want to buy your tickets now for the Jose Cuervo Express.

TravelPirates describes it as a “luxurious train experience for lovers of tequila in all its forms.”

You can choose from three different ticket levels. All three include a round-trip train ride from Guadalajara to Tequila, an open tequila bar, a tour of the Jose Cuervo Distillery and a show.

Mundo Cuervo, company photo

Mundo Cuervo

Tickets are advertised as low as $111 USD.

Delish reports the distillery, La Rojeña, is one of the oldest in the Americas and has continued to produce the tequila company's liquor for over 250 years.