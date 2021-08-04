x
McDonald's to hire 25K employees across Texas

From April 13 to April 15, McDonald's will be accepting applications and hiring 25,000 employees to work at restaurants across the Lone Star State.

TEXAS, USA — Fast food chain McDonald’s is planning to hire 25,000 employees in a three-day hiring event for restaurants across the Lone Star State, according to a press release from the company. 

Officials said the hiring event will be held from April 13 to April 15. During the special hiring days, participating McDonald’s restaurants throughout the state will be accepting applications and interviewing for crew and management positions, the company said.

In addition to providing local jobs, McDonald’s said it has invested in the community through its three scholarship programs: HACER® National Scholarships, Thurgood Marshall Black and Positively Golden Scholarships and McDonald’s/APIA Scholarship program.

Job seekers can visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them.

