Making French Onion soup | KVUE at Home

AUSTIN, Texas — It may not feel like fall in Texas, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy a bowl of french onion soup.
The sweet caramelized onions, broth, garlic, thyme, and cheesy crouton to top it all off - makes this soup a classic.
This recipe isn't quick and simple, but definitely easier than you may think.
Ingredients:
- 3 large Red Onion
- 2 tablespoons Olive Oil
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 teaspoon of sugar
- Salt
- 3 cloves of Garlic
- 4 cups of beef stock
- 1/2 cup dry vermouth, or dry white wine
- 2 bay leaves
- 3 sprigs of thyme
- 1/2 teaspoon of pepper
- A loaf of french bread
- Grated Swiss gruyere
Method:
- Add some Olive Oil to a thick-bottomed pot, then add onions to carmelize them.
- After 10-15 minutes on medium heat, raise the heat to medium-high and add extra olive oil and the butter.
- After another 10-15 minutes, add in sugar and salt, continue to carmelize for 10 minutes.
- In the final minute add minced garlic.
- Pour in Vermouth to deglaze the pot.
- Add in stock and seasonings then let simmer for about 30 minutes.
- While that's cooking cut the baguette into small rounds, and then top with Gruyere. Toast in the oven for 5 minutes.
- Beware of bay leaves and any sprigs of thyme, serve in a bowl, and top with cheesy bread.
Enjoy!!
If you want to see Hank Cavagnaro cook up some of your favorite recipes, email him at hcavagnaro@kvue.com.
