Making French Onion soup | KVUE at Home

KVUE's Hank Cavagnaro teaches us to make French Onion soup from scratch.

AUSTIN, Texas — It may not feel like fall in Texas, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy a bowl of french onion soup.

The sweet caramelized onions, broth, garlic, thyme, and cheesy crouton to top it all off - makes this soup a classic.

This recipe isn't quick and simple, but definitely easier than you may think.

Ingredients:

3 large Red Onion

2 tablespoons Olive Oil

2 tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon of sugar

Salt

3 cloves of Garlic

4 cups of beef stock

1/2 cup dry vermouth, or dry white wine

2 bay leaves

3 sprigs of thyme

1/2 teaspoon of pepper

A loaf of french bread

Grated Swiss gruyere

Method:

Add some Olive Oil to a thick-bottomed pot, then add onions to carmelize them. After 10-15 minutes on medium heat, raise the heat to medium-high and add extra olive oil and the butter. After another 10-15 minutes, add in sugar and salt, continue to carmelize for 10 minutes. In the final minute add minced garlic. Pour in Vermouth to deglaze the pot. Add in stock and seasonings then let simmer for about 30 minutes. While that's cooking cut the baguette into small rounds, and then top with Gruyere. Toast in the oven for 5 minutes. Beware of bay leaves and any sprigs of thyme, serve in a bowl, and top with cheesy bread.

Enjoy!!

