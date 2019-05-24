AUSTIN, Texas — The co-owner of Louie’s Craft BBQ, Luis Vasquez, realized his love for cooking after he was married.

He would get home from work before his wife and would make dinner.

He realized his passion for barbecue and decided to start a food truck in Austin.

But they couldn’t quite get their feet planted in the Capital City, so they moved the truck to Buda, where they were welcomed with open arms.

“It’s been the best decision that we’ve made," Vasquez said.

RELATED:

Valentina's promises barbecue with a Tex-Mex twist

Austin's SLAB BBQ offers barbecue with a side of swag

Texas BBQ and classic sandwiches collide at Brotherton's Black Iron Barbecue in Pflugerville

The Switch in Dripping Springs offers Hill Country views, craft BBQ

In their first week after moving to Buda, they sold out of food every day.

Louie's Craft BBQ serves dishes that put a spin on Tex-Mex. They have tacos, charro beans and elote – but one of their most popular dishes is their loaded baked potatoes. The regular loaded potato comes with one meat, butter, cheese, sour cream, BBQ sauce and jalapeno salsa.

They also have a secret menu with more potatoes. Plus, you can order meat by the pound or plates with sides like mac and cheese.

PHOTOS: Louie's BBQ KVUE's Brittany Flowers got a behind-the-scenes look with the pitmasters at Louie's BBQ. KVUE's Brittany Flowers got a behind-the-scenes look with the pitmasters at Louie's BBQ. KVUE's Brittany Flowers got a behind-the-scenes look with the pitmasters at Louie's BBQ. KVUE's Brittany Flowers got a behind-the-scenes look with the pitmasters at Louie's BBQ. KVUE's Brittany Flowers got a behind-the-scenes look with the pitmasters at Louie's BBQ. KVUE's Brittany Flowers got a behind-the-scenes look with the pitmasters at Louie's BBQ. KVUE's Brittany Flowers got a behind-the-scenes look with the pitmasters at Louie's BBQ. KVUE's Brittany Flowers got a behind-the-scenes look with the pitmasters at Louie's BBQ. KVUE's Brittany Flowers got a behind-the-scenes look with the pitmasters at Louie's BBQ. KVUE's Brittany Flowers got a behind-the-scenes look with the pitmasters at Louie's BBQ. KVUE's Brittany Flowers got a behind-the-scenes look with the pitmasters at Louie's BBQ. KVUE's Brittany Flowers got a behind-the-scenes look with the pitmasters at Louie's BBQ. KVUE's Brittany Flowers got a behind-the-scenes look with the pitmasters at Louie's BBQ. KVUE's Brittany Flowers got a behind-the-scenes look with the pitmasters at Louie's BBQ. KVUE's Brittany Flowers got a behind-the-scenes look with the pitmasters at Louie's BBQ. KVUE's Brittany Flowers got a behind-the-scenes look with the pitmasters at Louie's BBQ. KVUE's Brittany Flowers got a behind-the-scenes look with the pitmasters at Louie's BBQ. KVUE's Brittany Flowers got a behind-the-scenes look with the pitmasters at Louie's BBQ. KVUE's Brittany Flowers got a behind-the-scenes look with the pitmasters at Louie's BBQ. KVUE's Brittany Flowers got a behind-the-scenes look with the pitmasters at Louie's BBQ. KVUE's Brittany Flowers got a behind-the-scenes look with the pitmasters at Louie's BBQ. KVUE's Brittany Flowers got a behind-the-scenes look with the pitmasters at Louie's BBQ. KVUE's Brittany Flowers got a behind-the-scenes look with the pitmasters at Louie's BBQ. KVUE's Brittany Flowers got a behind-the-scenes look with the pitmasters at Louie's BBQ. KVUE's Brittany Flowers got a behind-the-scenes look with the pitmasters at Louie's BBQ. KVUE's Brittany Flowers got a behind-the-scenes look with the pitmasters at Louie's BBQ. KVUE's Brittany Flowers got a behind-the-scenes look with the pitmasters at Louie's BBQ. KVUE's Brittany Flowers got a behind-the-scenes look with the pitmasters at Louie's BBQ.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Former San Marcos High School teacher wanted for improper student relationship

Southeast Austin neighborhood rattled by snake infestation

Now high school seniors, former NICU babies celebrate graduation by giving back