AUSTIN, Texas — Tuesday, May 7 is Teacher Appreciation Day! And to celebrate, several local restaurants are offering freebies for teachers in the area.

First up, Hopdoddy will be offering one free small shake to any teachers who come in and show their IDs from Monday, May 6 through Friday, May 10. The offer will be available at all Hopdoddy locations.

Hopdoddy teacher flyer Hopdoddy offering free shakes for Teacher Appreciation Day.

Houndstooth Coffee will be offering one free hot or iced coffee for teachers on Teacher Appreciation Day, at all locations.

If you're a teacher and you stop by the InterContinental Stephen F. Austin Hotel on Congress Avenue on May 7, you can get one free glass of house wine or their signature cocktail, La Paloma, with proof of ID.

And finally, all Pluckers Wing Bar locations will be offering half-price glasses of wine on Teacher Appreciation Day, as well as one free appetizer with the presentation of a faculty school badge. The offer is limited to one appetizer per two people.

Hooray for teachers!

