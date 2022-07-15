LIST: Where to get ice cream in Central Texas

July 17 is National Ice Cream Day. We asked KVUE viewers where to find the best ice cream in the Austin area.

AUSTIN, Texas — It's safe to say Texans love ice cream. Whether it's tubs of Blue Bell or H-E-B Creamy Creations, upside-down Blizzards or cups and cones from local shops, ice cream hits the spot on these hot summer days.

And if you're someone who needs an excuse to indulge, you're in luck: National Ice Cream Day is this Sunday, July 17.

To celebrate, we asked KVUE viewers where to find the best ice cream in the Austin area. While a few answered with chains – Andy's Frozen Custard, Dairy Queen, Baskin Robbins, Culver's and Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt, specifically – most shared local spots serving up scoops of ice cream, gelato and other frozen goodness.

Here's a rundown of the locally-owned ice cream shops Central Texans like best:

Austin : 1326 N. Highway 183 1012 W. Sixth St. 3500 Guadalupe St. 1301 S. Congress Ave. 3600 Presidential Blvd., inside the Austin airport 2901 S. Lamar Blvd. 9600 S. Interstate 35, Building C Ste. 400 4477 S. Lamar Blvd. #790 2805 Bee Caves Road, #416 10000 Research Blvd., Ste. 140 5624 Burnet Road 2002 Manor Road 2109 Northland Drive (catering)

: Bee Cave : 12800 Galleria Circle, Suite G-150

: Cedar Park : 1335 E. Whitestone Blvd., Suite 200

:

Amy's also has a location in San Antonio and one in Houston.

6301 W. Parmer Lane, Suite 503 in Austin

407 S. Western Ave. in Lampasas

Served at pop-up locations and events. Based in Dripping Springs.

Austin : 1100 S. Lamar Blvd. 6555 Burnet Road #200 1905 Aldrich St. #150

:

Lick also has three locations in San Antonio.

Available in Austin at: Bee Grocery, located at 1001 E. Sixth St. Texas Farmer's Market at Mueller, located at 2006 Philomena St. Mozart's Coffee, located at 3825 Lake Austin Blvd. Walk-up window at 7135 N. Lamar Blvd.



San Marcos : 318 N. LBJ Drive

: New Braunfels : 283 S. Union Ave.

: Gruene : 1263 Gruene Road

:

703 S. Main Street in The Square in Georgetown

111 N. Vista Ridge, Suite 202

