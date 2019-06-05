AUSTIN, Texas — It’s Italian Cucina on South Lamar is offering a cooking class and culinary experience to share with mom this Mother’s Day.

"In Cucina Con Mamma" is an opportunity to learn how to prepare an authentic Northern Italian three-course meal guided by Executive Chef Al Fini. After the class participants will enjoy their meal with a wine pairing.

'It’s Italian Cucina' offers brunch, lunch and free wine tasting on Thursdays. They also educate patrons about Italian wines.

“This is the place you want to come and be Italianized,” said Executive Chef Al Fini.

'In Cucina Con Mamma' is taking place Monday, May 20, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. To book your spot, call 512-482-8655 or email info@itsitaliancucina.com

Recipe for Gnocchi:

Ingredients:

2 cups flour

1 cup potato

2 large eggs

pinch of salt

Directions:

Boil your potatoes until they are fork tender. Mash the potatoes and let them cool. Mix together flour, potato, eggs and salt until it becomes dough form. Roll dough into a long slender form and cut into rectangular pieces. Roll each piece into small cylinders and score with a fork. Boil the gnocchi pieces until they float. Put them in a pan with your sauce and cook. Garnish with parmesan and basil. Enjoy!