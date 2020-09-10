x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Food

KVUE at Home: Pumpkin spice espresso martinis

KVUE'S Hannah Rucker teaches us how to make pumpkin spice espresso martinis to kick off the Fall season

AUSTIN, Texas — Every month, KVUE'S Hannah Rucker will be mixing up a new delicious cocktail at home as part of KVUE's new at-home YouTube series.

It only makes sense to kick off the month of October with a pumpkin spice espresso martini.

Here's what you'll need:

For the rim:

  • 1 tbsp brown sugar
  • 1 tsp ground cinnamon
  • Honey to help the sugar stick and add flavor
  • Cinnamon sticks, if you're feeling fancy

For the cocktail:

  • 9 oz of Merry's or Bailey's Pumpkin Spice Irish Liqueur 
  • 3 oz of Kahlua
  • 4 oz espresso, chilled
Credit: Hannah Rucker

Instructions:

  • Put about 6-8 ice cubes inside your martini shaker, measure out the proper amount of your Bailey's, Kahlua and espresso into separate glasses.
  • Pour each liquid into the martini shaker.
  • Shake the martini shaker for a few minutes, make sure to secure the top to avoid a mess.
  • Slowly pour your beverage into the martini glass.
  • Add your sugar to the rim and a cinnamon stick to the top.

Voila! Enjoy a delicious Fall beverage with your friends. 

How to make homemade fried rice | KVUE at Home

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: 

'Cheers!' Gov. Abbott tweets more openings on the way. Could bars be next?

How to make a negative space painting

'Dazed and Confused' cast reunite to inspire voters

Music Lessons with Austin Artists: Piano with singer/producer DOSSEY