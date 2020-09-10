KVUE at Home: Pumpkin spice espresso martinis

AUSTIN, Texas — Every month, KVUE'S Hannah Rucker will be mixing up a new delicious cocktail at home as part of KVUE's new at-home YouTube series.
It only makes sense to kick off the month of October with a pumpkin spice espresso martini.
Here's what you'll need:
For the rim:
- 1 tbsp brown sugar
- 1 tsp ground cinnamon
- Honey to help the sugar stick and add flavor
- Cinnamon sticks, if you're feeling fancy
For the cocktail:
- 9 oz of Merry's or Bailey's Pumpkin Spice Irish Liqueur
- 3 oz of Kahlua
- 4 oz espresso, chilled
Instructions:
- Put about 6-8 ice cubes inside your martini shaker, measure out the proper amount of your Bailey's, Kahlua and espresso into separate glasses.
- Pour each liquid into the martini shaker.
- Shake the martini shaker for a few minutes, make sure to secure the top to avoid a mess.
- Slowly pour your beverage into the martini glass.
- Add your sugar to the rim and a cinnamon stick to the top.
Voila! Enjoy a delicious Fall beverage with your friends.
