KVUE at Home: Pasta Aglio e Olio

AUSTIN, Texas — Whether you're new in the kitchen or a seasoned veteran, KVUE's Hank Cavagnaro has a recipe for just about anyone.
He is normally covering local news stories, but, thanks to the KVUE at Home series, he's revealing some tips and tricks he's picked up while creating some delicious dishes at home.
For his first recipe, he's cooking up a simple yet delicious dish: Pasta Aglio e Olio. It's the perfect meal if you're looking for something tasty but fast. You only need six simple ingredients. And in less than 30 minutes, you're done!
Ingredients:
1/2 pound of pasta (I used linguine)
1/2 head of garlic sliced thinly or chopped up
Crushed red pepper flakes (to taste)
1/2 cup of olive oil
1 bunch of parsley
Squeeze of lemon
Method:
1. Boil water and cook pasta according to package. If anything, cook it a little less because it will finish cooking from the heat of the pan and olive oil.
2. Remove papery outside to garlic and slice thinly.
3. Remove larger stems off the parsley and finely chop.
4. In a new pan, heat up the olive oil till it's "shimmering." Once it's there, add the garlic and cook for a few minutes. Allow the garlic to become fragrant but not burnt.
5. Add in red pepper flakes to "toast" for about 30 seconds.
6. Drain pasta (reserving about half a cup of the cooking liquid to add to the sauce) then add directly to the pan. If you have tongs, you can just drop pasta right into the pan instead of draining.
7. Stir and remove from the heat then add the parsley and squeeze of lemon.
You can add your own twist by trying Parmesan, extra red pepper or chicken.
