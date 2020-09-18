KVUE at Home: Pasta Aglio e Olio

Ingredients:

1/2 pound of pasta (I used linguine)

1/2 head of garlic sliced thinly or chopped up

Crushed red pepper flakes (to taste)

1/2 cup of olive oil

1 bunch of parsley

Squeeze of lemon



Method:

1. Boil water and cook pasta according to package. If anything, cook it a little less because it will finish cooking from the heat of the pan and olive oil.

2. Remove papery outside to garlic and slice thinly.

3. Remove larger stems off the parsley and finely chop.

4. In a new pan, heat up the olive oil till it's "shimmering." Once it's there, add the garlic and cook for a few minutes. Allow the garlic to become fragrant but not burnt.

5. Add in red pepper flakes to "toast" for about 30 seconds.

6. Drain pasta (reserving about half a cup of the cooking liquid to add to the sauce) then add directly to the pan. If you have tongs, you can just drop pasta right into the pan instead of draining.

7. Stir and remove from the heat then add the parsley and squeeze of lemon.