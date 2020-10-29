x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Food

KVUE at Home | Beer Cheese Dip

KVUE's Hank Cavagnaro shows us how to make a super simple Beer Cheese dip

AUSTIN, Texas — Are you hosting a Halloween party this weekend? Or maybe need a new recipe for an upcoming holiday potluck? 

Well here's a quick and easy beer cheese dip recipe that's a crowd-pleaser at any event!

First, here's what you need: 

Ingredients:

  • 1 block of cream cheese (cut up into cubes)
  • 2 cups of cheese, shredded (I used two different types of Cheddar. Half Sharp Cheddar and Trader Joes Unexpected Cheddar)
  • 2/3 of any beer (8 oz)
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • 1 tsp mustard powder
  • 1/2 tsp paprika
  • Salt and pepper to taste

RELATED: Making French Onion soup | KVUE at Home

Method:

  1. Add cream cheese into your pot and let it melt.
  2. Add in beer slowly while stirring to make sure it's relatively smooth.
  3. Add in all three seasonings and stir to combine.
  4. In 3-4 batches, add in cheese and make sure it melts completely before adding in more. If using Pre-shredded cheese (which I don't recommend, but it's what I did in the video. It's fine, just go slow)
  5. Serve with Baguette or pretzels.

RELATED: KVUE at Home: Pumpkin spice espresso martinis

Enjoy!!

If you want to see Hank Cavagnaro cook up some of your favorite recipes, email him at hcavagnaro@kvue.com

You can also reach him on his Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

WATCH: How to make French Onion soup | KVUE at Home

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: 

Austin police places two additional officers on administrative duty following May protest incidents

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Georgetown allowing outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people

Early voting in Austin and Texas: Everything you need to know

Why does the US use the Electoral College to pick the president?