KVUE at Home | Beer Cheese Dip

AUSTIN, Texas — Are you hosting a Halloween party this weekend? Or maybe need a new recipe for an upcoming holiday potluck?
Well here's a quick and easy beer cheese dip recipe that's a crowd-pleaser at any event!
First, here's what you need:
Ingredients:
- 1 block of cream cheese (cut up into cubes)
- 2 cups of cheese, shredded (I used two different types of Cheddar. Half Sharp Cheddar and Trader Joes Unexpected Cheddar)
- 2/3 of any beer (8 oz)
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp mustard powder
- 1/2 tsp paprika
- Salt and pepper to taste
Method:
- Add cream cheese into your pot and let it melt.
- Add in beer slowly while stirring to make sure it's relatively smooth.
- Add in all three seasonings and stir to combine.
- In 3-4 batches, add in cheese and make sure it melts completely before adding in more. If using Pre-shredded cheese (which I don't recommend, but it's what I did in the video. It's fine, just go slow)
- Serve with Baguette or pretzels.
Enjoy!!
If you want to see Hank Cavagnaro cook up some of your favorite recipes, email him at hcavagnaro@kvue.com.
