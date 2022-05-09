x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Food

Kerlin BBQ food truck in East Austin permanently closing

Bill and Amelia Kerlin said they have made the decision to focus on their other business, Kerlaches.

More Videos

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin food truck that has been in business for nearly a decade is closing shop later this week.

Bill and Amelia Kerlin, the owners of Kerlin BBQ in East Austin, announced on Instagram that their landlords had recently informed them that commercial development of their lot would begin in a few weeks. In light of that news, the Kerlins have made the decision to focus their efforts on their other business, Kerlaches.

They said they don't have plans to relocate or reopen Kerlin BBQ at this time. However, they will still offer limited catering and large preorders from their commercial kitchen space.

The Kerlins said they will have one last service from 11 a.m. until everything is gone on Saturday, Sept. 10.

The Kerlin BBQ truck has been located at 2207 E. Cesar Chavez Street. Kerlaches is located at 2505 Webberville Road.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Britny Eubank on social media: Twitter

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

New MetroRail Red Line directory highlights local businesses along route

Walmart withdraws Texas lawsuit over liquor store law

Austin police investigating suspicious death on East 6th Street

Annual Black Food Week highlighting local businesses now underway in Austin

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out