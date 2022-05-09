Kerlin BBQ food truck in East Austin permanently closing

Bill and Amelia Kerlin said they have made the decision to focus on their other business, Kerlaches.

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin food truck that has been in business for nearly a decade is closing shop later this week.

Bill and Amelia Kerlin, the owners of Kerlin BBQ in East Austin, announced on Instagram that their landlords had recently informed them that commercial development of their lot would begin in a few weeks. In light of that news, the Kerlins have made the decision to focus their efforts on their other business, Kerlaches.

They said they don't have plans to relocate or reopen Kerlin BBQ at this time. However, they will still offer limited catering and large preorders from their commercial kitchen space.

The Kerlins said they will have one last service from 11 a.m. until everything is gone on Saturday, Sept. 10.

The Kerlin BBQ truck has been located at 2207 E. Cesar Chavez Street. Kerlaches is located at 2505 Webberville Road.

