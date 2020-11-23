Keep Austin Local: Zuzu Handmade Mexican Food

Learn about this northwest Austin restaurant that has been around since 1992.

AUSTIN, Texas — We’ve seen many businesses shutting down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. KVUE wants to help "Keep Austin Local" by highlighting small businesses that might need a little help.

This week, KVUE stopped by Zuzu Handmade Mexican Food, a northwest Austin restaurant that has been around since 1992.

The owner, Russell Arnold says the restaurant has survived a lot during its many years in Austin, but the pandemic has been the biggest challenge. He added that business is only at 65% of what it was this time last year.

PHOTOS: ZuZu Handmade Mexican Food 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

The restaurant has a large menu featuring nachos, enchiladas, tacos and grilled chicken salad. The food is handmade and fresh every day. They also have beer and frose that you can enjoy on their patio.

Zuzu has made a few changes in 2020. They currently have a one-way system when you walk in. Guests enter through one door and exit through another. They have hand sanitizer and markings on the floor to help people social distance. The restaurant also offers online ordering and curbside pickup.

You can find Zuzu in northwest Austin at 5770 N. Mopac Expy #500, Austin, TX, 78731.