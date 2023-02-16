Jeni’s releasing limited-edition flavor inspired by ‘Ted Lasso’

The limited-time flavor will be available online and in scoop shops beginning March 2.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams announced Thursday a limited-edition flavor inspired by the award-winning television series “Ted Lasso.”

The exclusive collaboration is called Biscuits with the Boss after the show’s signature shortbread cookies.

“Inspired by the iconic Ted Lasso character, his homemade shortbread cookies and his daily ritual of biscuits with the boss, Jeni’s has elevated the buttery delight into a frozen treat,” Jeni’s said in a press release.

The flavor features shortbread cookie crumbles folded into salted butter sweet cream ice cream.

The limited-time flavor will be available online at Jenis.com and in scoop shops nationwide beginning March 2.