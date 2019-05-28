AUSTIN, Texas — If you feel like eating out Tuesday, then you might want to go for a hamburger for National Hamburger Day.

Here's a list of some of the best hamburger deals in town for you to feast on:

BurgerFi

$5 BurgerFi cheeseburgers all day

Dairy Queen

Free burger with the purchase of any malt or shake through the DQ mobile app. This deal valid until May 31.

RELATED:

Carl's Jr. set to become first major fast-food chain to debut CBD-infused burger on April 20

Foodie Friday: Burger Tex serving up fresh buns, burgers since 1973

Jack in the Box

Free Jumbo Jack Burger with any large drink purchase with the Jack in the Box mobile app.

McDonald’s

Get a mix & match deal for $5. This deal is valid through May 31.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

BOGO deal on sandwiches if grads show either a student ID or their tassel. This deal ends on June 2.

Wayback Burgers

Get a signature premium burger for just $3. They will also have surprise deals throughout the month of May.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Family of Hays County man killed after alleged home break-in wants answers

One of the largest indoor dog parks is coming to Austin

Airport Boulevard becomes 'Richard Overton Memorial Highway'