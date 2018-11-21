AUSTIN — As Austin continues to grow over time, so do the food trends.

Chefs around town are working to follow with those trends that align with popular diets such as Keto and Paleo. Whole Foods put together a list of different trends in healthy food, including Pacific Rim flavors, shelf-stable probiotics, hemp and faux meat.

Austin's Chef Andre Natera is no stranger to those trends.

Chef Natera has won awards including Best Chef in Dallas-Fort Worth by the Dallas Morning News and Rising Star Chef by the Dallas Food and Wine Festival. Currently, Chef Natera is the executive chef at the recently opened Fairmont Hotel.

The Fairmont Hotel in Austin has five restaurants Chef Natera oversees. They include Garrison, Revue, Good Things, Fulton and Rules and Rags.

KVUE's Laura Gallo spoke with Natera to get an insight into what inspires him and what it's like to work in a foodie city such as Austin.

When you first arrived in Austin, what did you do to get a feel for the food scene?

The first thing I did was, I looked up who were the top chefs, who were the restaurants that were getting the recognition and accolades. Then, I decided to eat at those restaurants and really just try them and emerge myself into Austin food culture just to kind of take a temperature check of what people are doing, you know, different trends, different plates styles, different ingredients trends to kind of really get a good understanding of the local palate.

How did you see Austin mixing with your experience? Why did you choose this town?

I felt like based on my past experiences coming to Austin I thought it was a fresh take of what chefs are doing. I think that there were some elements of healthful-minded cuisine. I also think that there is also price-consciousness cuisine, so utilizing everything on the plate and not just the prime cuts but also looking at secondary cuts, looking at more vegetable-centric dishes, and so a lot of the way the food is going in Austin is the way that the food is going now. So I moved here a few years ago and I think a really like the direction the city of Austin is going in terms of food trends.

What do you feel exemplifies Austin’s food scene?

Austin's food scene is complex, but if I must simplify in terms for everyone to understand, I would say Austin is known for few things. One is known for healthful eating, you know, it's a very healthy city, so you will see a lot of restaurants that are focused on quality and healthy foods. Another thing that Austin is known for is barbecue, so you will see a lot of elements of charred smoke and traditional Texas barbecue. I would also say Austin is known for creativity, so you will see a lot of matchup-type restaurants that are creative, serving food that's interesting and trending. And then you will see a lot of food that is price-conscious, so the rise of the food trucks that you see in Austin and those food trucks eventually become brick-and-mortar places. I would say that Austin is driven by those things.

How do you get inspired to create your plates and your recipes?

The way I get inspired is really by seasonality, by locality and if I’m looking at specific types of restaurants. I’m going to get inspired by the traditions of those types. So if we are looking at Italian food, I’ll look at the tradition of the Italian food. Or if we are looking at specific regions of Asia, I’ll look at those specific regions and understanding and emerge myself in those types of cuisine, but sometimes that doesn’t always work because sometimes you are just looking to create. When it comes to just creating, I’ll pull from past experiences and a lot of it is just spontaneity and just having fun with the food and cooking and tasting things and balancing things and seeing what works well and what doesn’t. And a lot of it is experience and growing with my team.

Nowadays, organic food is a vital tendency among Austinites. How do you incorporate this into your recipes?

I think we want to incorporate local organic or sustainable ingredients whenever possible. It is not always possible, but when it is possible, we want to choose better quality ingredients. And the other thought behind it is as a chef, if you want to be a better cook, you buy better ingredients and you let them do the heavy lifting for you. So, it is always in our best interest -- not just is the right thing to do. But if I was just looking at it from the impact of flavor, organic, quality ingredients are going to have an impact on the final product, on the final dish, to deliver a more flavorful finished product.

Tell us about the different competitions that you have been in your professional career.

Yeah, I’m involved in the organization, "Ment'or BKB Foundation." This organization was founded by Chefs Jerome Boucuse, Thomas Keller and Daniel Boulud. They select, train and they fund one competitor annually to compete in the Bocuse d’Or. So competition is always something that I have been involved in as a young apprentice. I was in an apprentice for the team USA World Master Chef Society Team, and I grew up in kind of that environment of competing. I think competition brings out a lot of good in people and really helps them push the next level of their skillset. So when I found the Ment'or BKB organization, I thought it was a natural fit for my passions. So it is not only they are involved in the competitions, they are also involved in mentoring young chefs, which is something I am also very passionate about.

