H-E-B recalls 'Meal Simple Chocolate Chunk Brownie' due to undeclared soy and egg

The item can be returned to your nearest H-E-B store for a full refund.

Example video title will go here for this video

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas — H-E-B and Ameripack Foods LLC of Hughes Springs, Texas, are issuing a recall for 976 pounds of brownies due to undeclared soy and egg.

The 13 oz. product affected by the recall will be labeled as "H-E-B Meal Simple Chocolate Chunk Brownie."

People with allergies or severe sensitivity to soy and egg products could risk a life-threatening reaction if consumed.

"The recall was initiated after discovering that trays of brownies were mislabeled on the back as Sopapilla Cheesecake, which does not list egg and soy allergens, on the product ingredient label," H-E-B said in a press release on Wednesday. "There have been no injuries or illnesses reported to date."

The products will have a UPC number of 4122077413 and a lot code of "Use By 01/12/2023."

Consumers who have purchased the product can return it to their nearest H-E-B store for a full refund.

Anyone with more questions about the recall can contact Ameripack Foods LLC. at 903-296-8206, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.