LOS ANGELES — Hallmark is currently casting contestants for a Christmas cookie baking competition.

The television series will put bakers through decorating and taste challenges. And, they'll have the chance to win $25,000.

"Are you confident in your creative abilities in the kitchen?" a casting call on Backstage.com reads. "If you have a talent for baking and are ready to put your skills to the test, we'd love to hear from you!"

The casting call says Hallmark is preferably looking for "outgoing" cookie-makers from Southern California for the holiday baking program. That's because contestants must be available to film in Los Angeles from July 29 through Aug. 4.

Click here to learn more.

What other people are reading right now: