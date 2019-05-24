SAN MARCOS, Texas — Kerbey Queso is coming your way, Texas State!

The Texas State University System Board of Regents has approved a 10-year lease between Texas State University and Kerbey Lane Cafe, Inc., bringing the popular Austin-based restaurant to San Marcos.

The board approved the contract during its quarterly meeting on Thursday.

"We can't wait to bring Kerbey Lane Cafe to San Marcos and look forward to this being a long-term relationship with Texas State and the entire San Marcos community," said Mason Ayer, CEO of Kerbey Lane Cafe. "San Marcos is a community we have been wanting to serve for many years and because we wanted to do it right, we've taken our time finding just the right location and this is it."

Kerbey Lane Cafe will take the place of the Saltgrass Steakhouse on the San Marcos River at 221 Sessom Drive. Landry's, Inc., Saltgrass Steakhouse's parent company, has informed Texas State that it intends to vacate the premises and allow the current lease agreement to expire on December 31.

"The setting of the university's restaurant at the spillway of the Spring Lake Dam is one of the most unique and picturesque sites in Central Texas," said Eric Algoe, vice president for Finance and Support Services at Texas State. "We knew when we began the search for a new operator that we had to find a restaurateur that would embrace this opportunity to create a true destination."

"Kerbey Lane stood out from the beginning due to their passion for coming to San Marcos; their innovative thinking about the use of the site; their extensive, affordable and delicious menu; and their unrivaled reputation," Algoe added.

The 10-year contract between Texas State and Kerbey Lane Cafe includes two five-year renewal options.

Kerbey Lane Cafe was founded in 1980 and currently operates eight locations in the Austin area.

