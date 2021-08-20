x
Food

Gameday Grilling: Tomahawk ribeye

Master the most impressive steak around.

AUSTIN, Texas — Want to see jaws drop at your next watch party? KVUE's got you covered. Here's how to make a great tomahawk ribeye.

Ingredients:

  • Tomahawk ribeye (mine was just over 2 lbs)
  • Steak rub of your choice (can substitute salt and pepper to taste)
  • Rosemary
  • Butter

Instructions:

  1. Season all sides of the ribeye with steak rub of your choosing. Let the steak sit, seasoned, at room temperature for about 30 minutes
  2. Smoke the steak between 180F-200F until it reaches an internal temperature of 130F
  3. Remove the steak from the grill and raise the temperature to at least 500F. I use a cast-iron tray to help create a crust – preheat the tray in the grill, if you plan to use one.
  4. Sear each side of the steak, adding butter and rosemary during the process.
  5. Remove steak from the grill when the internal temperature hits 138F (about 3 minutes per side).
  6. Allow the steak to rest for 10 minutes.
  7. Slice and serve!

Share your results:

Take pictures or videos of your food, and send them my way on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram (@Gameday_Grilling).

