Gameday Grilling: Tomahawk ribeye

AUSTIN, Texas — Want to see jaws drop at your next watch party? KVUE's got you covered. Here's how to make a great tomahawk ribeye.
Ingredients:
- Tomahawk ribeye (mine was just over 2 lbs)
- Steak rub of your choice (can substitute salt and pepper to taste)
- Rosemary
- Butter
Instructions:
- Season all sides of the ribeye with steak rub of your choosing. Let the steak sit, seasoned, at room temperature for about 30 minutes
- Smoke the steak between 180F-200F until it reaches an internal temperature of 130F
- Remove the steak from the grill and raise the temperature to at least 500F. I use a cast-iron tray to help create a crust – preheat the tray in the grill, if you plan to use one.
- Sear each side of the steak, adding butter and rosemary during the process.
- Remove steak from the grill when the internal temperature hits 138F (about 3 minutes per side).
- Allow the steak to rest for 10 minutes.
- Slice and serve!
