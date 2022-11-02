Gameday Grilling: Smoked Taco Queso

It's creamy, spicy, meaty, and it's guaranteed to deliver a memorable gameday experience.

AUSTIN, Texas — Nothing says "watch party" like chips and dip — and the king of all dips is this smoked taco queso.

Here's everything you need to know to make this meaty, flavorful dish:

Making what I call smoked taco queso, tonight on @KVUE! pic.twitter.com/e77zESkmJz — Jeff Jones (@JeffJonesSports) February 12, 2022

Ingredients:

One 16-ounce block of easy melt cheese (such as Velveeta)

3/4 pounds of smoke gouda

One can of RO-TEL

1/2 can cream of chicken soup

One can cream of jalapeno soup

Hatch green chile to taste

1 1/2 pounds of cooked taco meat (seasoned with a taco packet, not just unseasoned ground beef)

Instructions:

Chop the cheese into small (approximately 1 inch by 1 inch) cubes. Combine all ingredients in a tin or cast iron pot. Smoke at 250 degrees Fahrenheit for 40 to 50 minutes, stirring every 10 to 15 minutes.

Share your results:

Take pictures or videos of your food, and send them my way on Instagram (@Gameday_Grilling).

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube