Gameday Grilling: Smoked Taco Queso

It's creamy, spicy, meaty, and it's guaranteed to deliver a memorable gameday experience.

AUSTIN, Texas — Nothing says "watch party" like chips and dip —  and the king of all dips is this smoked taco queso.

Here's everything you need to know to make this meaty, flavorful dish:

Ingredients:

  • One 16-ounce block of easy melt cheese (such as Velveeta)
  • 3/4 pounds of smoke gouda
  • One can of RO-TEL
  • 1/2 can cream of chicken soup
  • One can cream of jalapeno soup
  • Hatch green chile to taste
  • 1 1/2 pounds of cooked taco meat (seasoned with a taco packet, not just unseasoned ground beef)

Instructions:

  1. Chop the cheese into small (approximately 1 inch by 1 inch) cubes.
  2. Combine all ingredients in a tin or cast iron pot.
  3. Smoke at 250 degrees Fahrenheit for 40 to 50 minutes, stirring every 10 to 15 minutes.

