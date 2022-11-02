Gameday Grilling: Smoked Taco Queso

AUSTIN, Texas — Nothing says "watch party" like chips and dip — and the king of all dips is this smoked taco queso.
Here's everything you need to know to make this meaty, flavorful dish:
Ingredients:
- One 16-ounce block of easy melt cheese (such as Velveeta)
- 3/4 pounds of smoke gouda
- One can of RO-TEL
- 1/2 can cream of chicken soup
- One can cream of jalapeno soup
- Hatch green chile to taste
- 1 1/2 pounds of cooked taco meat (seasoned with a taco packet, not just unseasoned ground beef)
Instructions:
- Chop the cheese into small (approximately 1 inch by 1 inch) cubes.
- Combine all ingredients in a tin or cast iron pot.
- Smoke at 250 degrees Fahrenheit for 40 to 50 minutes, stirring every 10 to 15 minutes.
Share your results:
Take pictures or videos of your food, and send them my way on Instagram (@Gameday_Grilling).
