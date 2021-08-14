Gameday Grilling: Smoked Queso

Learn how to make meaty, flavorful queso for your next watch party!

AUSTIN, Texas — Looking to create the king of all appetizers? This smoked queso is guaranteed to do the trick!

Here's everything you need to know to make this meaty, flavorful dish:

Ingredients:

one 16-ounce block of Velveeta

1/2 pound to 3/4 pound of smoke gouda

one can of RO-TEL

1/2 can cream of chicken soup

one can cream of jalapeno soup

1 1/2 pounds of cooked meat (brisket, sausage, or ground beef)

Instructions:

Chop the cheese into small (approximately 1 inch by 1 inch) cubes. Combine all ingredients in a tin or cast iron pot. Smoke at 225 degrees Fahrenheit for 40 to 50 minutes, stirring every 10 to 15 minutes.

Gameday Grilling Tip:

If the consistency is too thick for your liking, only include one pound of cooked meat, and increase the amount of cream of chicken soup.

