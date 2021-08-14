x
Food

Gameday Grilling: Smoked Queso

Learn how to make meaty, flavorful queso for your next watch party!

AUSTIN, Texas — Looking to create the king of all appetizers?  This smoked queso is guaranteed to do the trick!

Here's everything you need to know to make this meaty, flavorful dish:

Ingredients:

  • one 16-ounce block of Velveeta
  • 1/2 pound to 3/4 pound of smoke gouda
  • one can of RO-TEL
  • 1/2 can cream of chicken soup
  • one can cream of jalapeno soup
  • 1 1/2 pounds of cooked meat (brisket, sausage, or ground beef)

Instructions:

  1. Chop the cheese into small (approximately 1 inch by 1 inch) cubes.
  2. Combine all ingredients in a tin or cast iron pot.
  3. Smoke at 225 degrees Fahrenheit for 40 to 50 minutes, stirring every 10 to 15 minutes.

Gameday Grilling Tip:

 If the consistency is too thick for your liking, only include one pound of cooked meat, and increase the amount of cream of chicken soup.

Share your results:

Take pictures or videos of your food, and send them my way on Instagram (@Gameday_Grilling).

