Gameday Grilling: Smoked Queso

AUSTIN, Texas — Looking to create the king of all appetizers? This smoked queso is guaranteed to do the trick!
Here's everything you need to know to make this meaty, flavorful dish:
Ingredients:
- one 16-ounce block of Velveeta
- 1/2 pound to 3/4 pound of smoke gouda
- one can of RO-TEL
- 1/2 can cream of chicken soup
- one can cream of jalapeno soup
- 1 1/2 pounds of cooked meat (brisket, sausage, or ground beef)
Instructions:
- Chop the cheese into small (approximately 1 inch by 1 inch) cubes.
- Combine all ingredients in a tin or cast iron pot.
- Smoke at 225 degrees Fahrenheit for 40 to 50 minutes, stirring every 10 to 15 minutes.
Gameday Grilling Tip:
If the consistency is too thick for your liking, only include one pound of cooked meat, and increase the amount of cream of chicken soup.
