Gameday Grilling: Smoked jalapeño meatloaf

AUSTIN, Texas — Looking to spice up game-day watch parties? KVUE's got you covered. Here's how to make this smoked comfort food that will impress all your friends.
Ingredients:
- 2 pound ground chuck (80% lean, 20% fat)
- 1 pound hot Italian sausage
- 3 jalapeños
- 1 sleeve Ritz crackers
- 1 cup milk
- 1 cup apple juice
- 2 cups ketchup
- 2 eggs
- 3 tablespoons chopped onions
- 3 tablespoons salt
- 3 tablespoons pepper
- 2 teaspoons sage
Instructions:
- Dice two jalapeños.
- Mix ground chuck, sausage, breadcrumbs, milk, onions, sage, salt, pepper and eggs (beaten) in a large mixing bowl.
- Slice remaining jalapeño.
- Place mixture on a wire rack and shape into a loaf. Arrange sliced jalapeño on the loaf.
- Smoke the loaf at 225F, until it hits 140F internal temperature.
- Glaze with a mixture of 2 cups ketchup and 1 cup apple juice. There will be leftover glaze.
- Remove from grill when internal temperature hits 165F.
- Let it rest for 10-15 minutes then enjoy!
