Food

Gameday Grilling: Smoked jalapeño meatloaf

Learn to master this comfort food – with a twist – for your next watch party!

AUSTIN, Texas — Looking to spice up game-day watch parties? KVUE's got you covered. Here's how to make this smoked comfort food that will impress all your friends.   

Ingredients:

  • 2 pound ground chuck (80% lean, 20% fat)
  • 1 pound hot Italian sausage
  • 3 jalapeños
  • 1 sleeve Ritz crackers
  • 1 cup milk
  • 1 cup apple juice
  • 2 cups ketchup
  • 2 eggs
  • 3 tablespoons chopped onions
  • 3 tablespoons salt
  • 3 tablespoons pepper
  • 2 teaspoons sage

Instructions:

  1. Dice two jalapeños.
  2. Mix ground chuck, sausage, breadcrumbs, milk, onions, sage, salt, pepper and eggs (beaten) in a large mixing bowl.
  3. Slice remaining jalapeño.
  4. Place mixture on a wire rack and shape into a loaf. Arrange sliced jalapeño on the loaf.
  5. Smoke the loaf at 225F, until it hits 140F internal temperature.
  6. Glaze with a mixture of 2 cups ketchup and 1 cup apple juice. There will be leftover glaze.
  7. Remove from grill when internal temperature hits 165F.
  8. Let it rest for 10-15 minutes then enjoy!

Share your results:

Take pictures or videos of your food, and send them my way on Instagram (@Gameday_Grilling).

