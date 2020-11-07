Gameday Grilling: Salmon!

AUSTIN, Texas — Looking to spice up game day watch parties once sports return? KVUE's got you covered. Here's how to make honey-glazed smoked salmon that will impress all your friends.
Ingredients:
- 1.25 pounds of salmon fillets
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 cup sea salt
- 2 tablespoons minced garlic
- 2 tablespoons pepper
- 1 tablespoon dill weed
- 1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning
- Olive oil
- 3 tablespoons honey
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- Cedar planks (optional)
Instructions:
- Mix the brown sugar, sea salt, garlic, pepper, dill weed and Cajun seasoning to create a dry brine mixture.
- Rub salmon fillets in olive oil.
- Cover all sides of each fillet with the dry brine mixture.
- Refrigerate 8 to 12 hours.
- After soaking cedar planks in water for at least 30 minutes, put the fillets on the planks.
- Mix honey and lemon juice, then brush the mixture onto the top and sides of the fillets.
- Place the planks and salmon on the grill at 225 degrees Fahrenheit and close the lid.
- After 40 minutes, apply another coat of the lemon-honey mixture.
- Check the internal temperature every five to 10 minutes. When salmon reaches 142 degrees, remove from the grill.
- Let the fillets rest for five minutes, then enjoy with – or without – lemon.
Share your results:
