food

Gameday Grilling: Salmon!

Learn how to make some sweet, flaky salmon for your next gathering!

AUSTIN, Texas — Looking to spice up game day watch parties once sports return? KVUE's got you covered. Here's how to make honey-glazed smoked salmon that will impress all your friends.  

Ingredients:

  • 1.25 pounds of salmon fillets
  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup sea salt
  • 2 tablespoons minced garlic
  • 2 tablespoons pepper
  • 1 tablespoon dill weed
  • 1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning
  • Olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons honey
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • Cedar planks (optional)

Instructions:

  1. Mix the brown sugar, sea salt, garlic, pepper, dill weed and Cajun seasoning to create a dry brine mixture.
  2. Rub salmon fillets in olive oil.
  3. Cover all sides of each fillet with the dry brine mixture.
  4. Refrigerate 8 to 12 hours.
  5. After soaking cedar planks in water for at least 30 minutes, put the fillets on the planks.
  6. Mix honey and lemon juice, then brush the mixture onto the top and sides of the fillets.
  7. Place the planks and salmon on the grill at 225 degrees Fahrenheit and close the lid.
  8. After 40 minutes, apply another coat of the lemon-honey mixture.
  9. Check the internal temperature every five to 10 minutes. When salmon reaches 142 degrees, remove from the grill.
  10. Let the fillets rest for five minutes, then enjoy with – or without – lemon.

