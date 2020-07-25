Gameday Grilling: Lobster Mac 'N Cheese!

AUSTIN, Texas — Looking to spice up game day watch parties? KVUE's got you covered. Here's how to make some lobster mac 'n cheese that will impress all your friends.
Ingredients:
- 4 lobster tails
- 2 cups milk
- 4 1/4 cups of your favorite shredded cheese
- 1/4 cup flour
- 1 stick butter
- Breadcrumbs (optional)
Instructions:
- Cut the shell of each lobster tail. If you want to expose the meat, carefully pull the meat out – and on top of – the shell, leaving the base attached.
- Season with lemon juice, melted butter and cajun seasoning.
- Place the tails on the grill at 300 degrees Farenheit for about 20 minutes; remove when the meat is white and the shells are bright red.
- Boil pasta according to the directions on the package.
- In a pot, melt butter, then stir in flour and milk until smooth, before adding four cups of shredded cheese.
- Stir cheese mixture until smooth. Season with salt, pepper, and/or onion powder to taste.
- Keep the cheese mix warm, while you slice lobster into bite-sized chunks.
- Mix cooked pasta and cheese sauce together, then transfer to a grill-safe pan – I used a 9-by-5 baking dish.
- Top with lobster chunks, remaining 1/4 cup of shredded cheese and breadcrumbs.
- Return to the grill until the cheese starts bubbling and the top turns golden brown (about 15 minutes).
- Let it cool for five to 10 minutes, then enjoy!
