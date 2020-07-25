x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

food

Gameday Grilling: Lobster Mac 'N Cheese!

Get creative with a dish that can be an entree or a side item at your next watch party.

AUSTIN, Texas — Looking to spice up game day watch parties? KVUE's got you covered. Here's how to make some lobster mac 'n cheese that will impress all your friends. 

Ingredients:

  • 4 lobster tails
  • 2 cups milk
  • 4 1/4 cups of your favorite shredded cheese
  • 1/4 cup flour
  • 1 stick butter
  • Breadcrumbs (optional)

Instructions:

  1. Cut the shell of each lobster tail.  If you want to expose the meat, carefully pull the meat out – and on top of – the shell, leaving the base attached.
  2. Season with lemon juice, melted butter and cajun seasoning.
  3. Place the tails on the grill at 300 degrees Farenheit for about 20 minutes; remove when the meat is white and the shells are bright red.
  4. Boil pasta according to the directions on the package.
  5. In a pot, melt butter, then stir in flour and milk until smooth, before adding four cups of shredded cheese. 
  6. Stir cheese mixture until smooth. Season with salt, pepper, and/or onion powder to taste.
  7. Keep the cheese mix warm, while you slice lobster into bite-sized chunks.
  8. Mix cooked pasta and cheese sauce together, then transfer to a grill-safe pan – I used a 9-by-5 baking dish.
  9. Top with lobster chunks, remaining 1/4 cup of shredded cheese and breadcrumbs.
  10. Return to the grill until the cheese starts bubbling and the top turns golden brown (about 15 minutes).
  11. Let it cool for five to 10 minutes, then enjoy!

Share your results:

Take pictures or videos of your food, and send them my way on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram (@JeffJonesSports).

MORE GAMEDAY GRILLING RECIPES: 