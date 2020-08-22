x
Gameday Grilling: Chargrilled oysters

What's good raw is even better with butter, cheese and a little smoke flavor.

AUSTIN, Texas — Looking to spice up game day watch parties? KVUE's got you covered. 

Here's how to make tasty, bacon-wrapped shrimp, buttery, chargrilled oysters that will impress all your friends.

Ingredients:

  • A dozen fresh, raw oysters
  • One stick unsalted butter
  • One tablespoon minced garlic
  • Pepper, to taste
  • Block of parmesan cheese
  • Block of romano cheese
  • Lemon (optional)

Instructions:

  1. Shuck each oyster, preferably using an oyster knife. Keep shucked oysters cool – either in the refrigerator or on a bed of crushed ice.
  2. Heat butter, garlic and pepper in a skillet.
  3. Grate 1/4 cup of parmesan cheese and 1/4 cup of romano cheese, then mix together.
  4. Apply one or two spoonfuls of butter mixture to each oyster.
  5. Top each oyster with a pinch of cheese mixture.
  6. Place each oyster on the grill at 350 degrees. GAMEDAY GRILLING TIP: The butter will likely cause flare-ups, so I use grilling gloves to safely place/remove each oyster by hand.
  7. Leave them on long enough for the cheese to melt, but try to remove them before the butter burns. I typically pull mine off after about 4 minutes.
  8. Top with lemon juice and/or Tabasco (optional), and enjoy!

Share your results: Take pictures or videos of your food and send them my way on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram (@JeffJonesSports). 

