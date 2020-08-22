Gameday Grilling: Chargrilled oysters

AUSTIN, Texas — Looking to spice up game day watch parties? KVUE's got you covered.
Here's how to make tasty, bacon-wrapped shrimp, buttery, chargrilled oysters that will impress all your friends.
Ingredients:
- A dozen fresh, raw oysters
- One stick unsalted butter
- One tablespoon minced garlic
- Pepper, to taste
- Block of parmesan cheese
- Block of romano cheese
- Lemon (optional)
Instructions:
- Shuck each oyster, preferably using an oyster knife. Keep shucked oysters cool – either in the refrigerator or on a bed of crushed ice.
- Heat butter, garlic and pepper in a skillet.
- Grate 1/4 cup of parmesan cheese and 1/4 cup of romano cheese, then mix together.
- Apply one or two spoonfuls of butter mixture to each oyster.
- Top each oyster with a pinch of cheese mixture.
- Place each oyster on the grill at 350 degrees. GAMEDAY GRILLING TIP: The butter will likely cause flare-ups, so I use grilling gloves to safely place/remove each oyster by hand.
- Leave them on long enough for the cheese to melt, but try to remove them before the butter burns. I typically pull mine off after about 4 minutes.
- Top with lemon juice and/or Tabasco (optional), and enjoy!
Share your results: Take pictures or videos of your food and send them my way on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram (@JeffJonesSports).