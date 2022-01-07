x
Food

Gameday Grilling: Making Brazilian picanha

It's a simple recipe that's sure to impress.

AUSTIN, Texas — Want to impress your guests with some authentic Brazilian grilling?  KVUE's got you covered. Here's how to make delicious picanha.

Ingredients:

  • Picanha (might also be called 'Picanha roast', should weigh around 2.5lbs)
  • Salt

Instructions:

  1. Cut the large roast into even-sized steaks--be sure to cut WITH the grain. Cutting with the grain positions you to cut against the grain just before you eat, when the steaks are cooked.
  2. Season all sides with salt only. Coarse sea salt helps you gauge exactly how much you use.
  3. Preheat grill to 500F. I also preheat a cast-iron griddle to help with the sear and even cooking.
  4. Let the steak sit at room temperature for 10-30 minutes
  5. Pat steaks dry--adding a VERY small amount of olive oil is optional--then place steaks on the preheated grill/griddle. Grill both sides, flipping just once, if possible.
  6. Remove steak when the internal temperature hits 138F (steaks will continue cooking once removed from the grill, and should settle in the low 140s, which is considered 'medium')
  7. Allow the steaks to rest for 10 minutes.
  8. Tap steaks to remove any excess salt.
  9. Slice, against the grain, and serve!

