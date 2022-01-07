Gameday Grilling: Making Brazilian picanha

AUSTIN, Texas — Want to impress your guests with some authentic Brazilian grilling? KVUE's got you covered. Here's how to make delicious picanha.
Ingredients:
- Picanha (might also be called 'Picanha roast', should weigh around 2.5lbs)
- Salt
Instructions:
- Cut the large roast into even-sized steaks--be sure to cut WITH the grain. Cutting with the grain positions you to cut against the grain just before you eat, when the steaks are cooked.
- Season all sides with salt only. Coarse sea salt helps you gauge exactly how much you use.
- Preheat grill to 500F. I also preheat a cast-iron griddle to help with the sear and even cooking.
- Let the steak sit at room temperature for 10-30 minutes
- Pat steaks dry--adding a VERY small amount of olive oil is optional--then place steaks on the preheated grill/griddle. Grill both sides, flipping just once, if possible.
- Remove steak when the internal temperature hits 138F (steaks will continue cooking once removed from the grill, and should settle in the low 140s, which is considered 'medium')
- Allow the steaks to rest for 10 minutes.
- Tap steaks to remove any excess salt.
- Slice, against the grain, and serve!
Share your results:
