Franklin Barbecue to reopen its dining room in November

Franklin's is currently providing curbside service due to COVID-19.

AUSTIN, Texas — Fans of Franklin Barbecue got some good news Wednesday. The Austin barbecue staple announced it is reopening its dining room in November.

The dining room is set to reopen for indoor service on Tuesday, Nov. 23. In preparation, Franklin’s will close on Sunday, Nov. 21.

Franklin’s was closed for indoor dining due to COVID-19 and CDC recommendations on social gatherings, according to its website. However, the barbecue joint started offering curbside pickup instead.

The restaurant said the opening will be “just in time for Thanksgiving” in a series of social media posts.

“We have never been more excited to serve you,” the barbecue joint wrote in a Twitter post.

We have never been more excited to serve you. We have scheduled the re-opening of our dining room for Tuesday, November 23rd -- just in time for Thanksgiving. 🍂🦃🍁 pic.twitter.com/rIvz9LH5OC — Franklin Barbecue (@franklinbbq) October 20, 2021

The announcement was an exciting one for Franklin’s social media followers. Their Instagram post received over 15,000 likes and over 1,500 people liked or loved the update on Facebook.

Earlier this week, Franklin’s made the Top 10 on Texas Monthly’s list of 50 best barbecue joints in Texas. It ranked as No. 7 after capturing the No. 1 and No. 2 spots in 2013 and 2017.

Franklin’s is known for its hours-long lines and meats.