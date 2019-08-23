AUSTIN, Texas — Winner Winner Rotisserie and Fine Foods provides farm-to-table food on the go!

Winner Winner is located off of Highway 290 West and is hard to miss as it is located in a locomotive railcar.

What's faster than a locomotive?

"This rail car was built in 1949. It started running from 1950-1976. It ran on the Sunset Limited line from New Orleans to Los Angeles," Sarah Lindsey, chef and owner said. "I wanted to have a place for families to get food that was quick."

Turns out the restaurant even has the original kitchen from when it was a dining car. They modernized it a bit.

"Originally, there was a steam-powered flat top back there. Everything was steam heated, all the water was steam heated, there was a steam-powered grill so we had to change out for electric stuff because obviously, we are not using coal anymore," Lindsey said.

Winner Winner provides a diverse menu of those nice family dinners for customers that need it quickly.

Their menu boasts rotisserie chicken, lamb, pork and ribs. In addition, the porchetta is skin on, pork belly-wrapped around a pork loin with an herb rub inside to make one heck of a sandwich.

What about the calories?

"It's fast food that's slow-cooked. We just start with a really good chicken that's hormone-free, antibiotic-free and local. And we just season it with thyme and lemon some salt," said Lindsey. "The sides are fresh, light and seasonal such as the shredded brussel sprout salads with pecorino and pecans. My honey pistachio roasted carrots which are popular."

Along with being able to grab these meals on the go, there's outdoor seating and a couple of booths to eat inside.

"We are here to make your life easier, with fresh delicious food," said Lindsey.

Winner Winner is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. They also cater to office lunches, birthday parties, family reunions and picnics.

