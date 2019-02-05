AUSTIN, Texas — Want a sweet treat but tired of the same froyo or basic ice cream? Say no more! This unique rolled ice cream is the new treat that's becoming popular in Austin.

Smashed ice cream originated on the streets of Thailand, but it didn't take long before it became a hit in the U.S.

Vendors take popular food items like cookies or fruit, smash them into small bits and then mix those items with cream on a freezing cold plate. That quickly freezes and is then rolled into small tubes.

I-CE-NY brought that style of preparation right here to Austin and it's been a huge hit at Lakeline Mall.

Business owner Alex Marcos said that some of the most popular flavors are Fruity Pebbles and strawberries, Cookie Spree and Strawberry Cheesecake. You can try one of their flavors or come up with one all on your own.

Here's a look at some of the tasty treats that will leave your mouth watering.

PHOTOS: I-CE-NY rolled ice cream becomes hit in Austin

A big draw for I-CE-NY is that you get to watch the entire process, from the smashing to the rolling and adding toppings.

If you'd like to taste this treat for yourself, head on over to I-CE-NY.

It's open in Lakeline Mall 7 days a week. It's open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

For more information, click here.

