GEORGETOWN, Texas — It's a classic cafe in the heart of Texas. The Monument Cafe has been pleasing palates in Georgetown since 1995.

"We are the famous comfort food spot in Georgetown and we want to be known as the place where everybody knows your name," said Monument Cafe General Manager David Schuler.

Like 'Cheers' but "not as much alcohol," jokes Schuler.

He is as funny as he is warm and that's precisely how they serve their biscuits.

You can't have breakfast without pancakes. Theirs are big and fluffy and worth the carbs. Make sure you order the multi-grain ones.

"When we put it on the flat top, there is gonna be some fresh blueberries, and then once it's cooked, we are gonna top it off with some homemade lemon curd.

KVUE

The corned beef hash is flavorful.

RELATED: Papi's Pies serving up perfect pastries in Round Rock

"We make our own corned beef hash, chop it up, toss it together with some sweet potatoes, poblano peppers, some home fries and top it off with a couple of eggs," said Schuler.

Everything on this menu is either cooked fresh in house or sourced from Central Texas farms and ranches. And that's the kind of quality customers can appreciate.

KVUE

David knows. He jumped into the food industry at age 14.

"I asked my mom for some money and she goes go put on your Sunday school clothes. Then she took me up to the mall and I got my first restaurant job. I've been in restaurants ever since," added Schuler.

His go-to meal?

"It's chicken and biscuits. Buttermilk biscuits which are grilled on the flat top, a piece of fried chicken, two eggs and then we top it all off with some sausage gravy."

KVUE

RELATED: Foodie Friday: Get a taste of old Austin at Tamale House East

Stuffed yet? Let's not forget about lunch. Fan favorites include dishes such as the cheeseburger, chicken fried chicken and rotisserie chicken salad.

They also sell homemade jams and some of the best desserts you'll find such as the monument chocolate pie – it's decadent and fudgy (is that a word?)

No matter how you say or slice it, the Monument Cafe is sweet!

"It's great that we've had guests that have come and we've known them since they were little kids and now they bring their children here," said Schuler. "Everybody seems to know everybody and its just a good feeling."

Monument Cafe is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. seven days a week. They also have a farmers market next door.

WATCH: Papi's Pies in Round Rock takes home cooking to new level

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

In 20 years, Austin’s population should be 4.5M. Here’s what Austin will look like

Caught on camera: Tow truck driver pulls parking sign switch on elderly Dallas couple

Austin's Bull Creek Foundation: Do not decorate Loop 360 trees for the holidays