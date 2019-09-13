AUSTIN, Texas — Burgers and tailgating go hand-in-hand. If you are looking for a new and flavorful recipe to make your burgers stand out, try this great Greek Burger recipe.

Chef Time Muensch from Brama in North Austin showed us how to prepare it in this week's Foodie Friday. Here's the recipe:

Ingredients

Fresh (not frozen) hamburger patties

Kosher Salt

Lemon Pepper

Dried Oregano

Granulated Garlic

Granulated Onion

Sliced Feta cheese

1 cup plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup grated cucumber, (squeezed in a paper towel to remove water)

1 Tablespoon of chopped fresh dill

Juice from 1 lemon

Hamburger buns

1 each roasted red and/or yellow peppers

1 red onion, sliced

1 cucumber, slice

(Burger and Bun quantities are up to you)

Optional Ingredients: Lettuce, Tomatoes and Kalamata Olives

Steps

Heat up a grill or grill a pan on high. Season burger patties with salt, lemon pepper, oregano, granulated garlic and onion and grill until pink. This usually takes about 4-6 minutes per side for medium. Meanwhile, whisk together lemon juice and yogurt until it's creamy. Add grated cucumbers, chopped dill and 1 teaspoon of granulated garlic. Then, season it with salt and mix to combine. Assemble the burgers by spreading the bun bottoms with the yogurt mixture and top it with a patty, roasted peppers, cucumber, red onion and Feta cheese. Add the buns on top and it's ready to serve.

