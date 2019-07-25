AUSTIN, Texas — If you love chicken wings, Wingzup just off Interstate Highway 35 in Central Austin is your place.

They don't just serve up traditional fried wings, you can order your chicken wings six different ways. You can have your wings breaded, smoked, grilled, boneless, golden marinated or fried to perfection.

For each style, you have 27 different flavors to choose from. The lemon pepper rub was voted the best wing in Austin in 2018.

In addition to the wings, you can also find other great items on the menu such as a cheeseburger, loaded salad and a chicken sandwich. There are also plenty of appetizers to keep you munching like fried pickles and parmesan fries.

Wingzup has more than a dozen televisions in the restaurant, making it a prime location for catching all the great sports action. And they also have 16 beers on tap to keep you from going thirsty.

Wingzup is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner. You can find them at 1000 East 41st Street.

