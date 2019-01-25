AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is highlighting a taco joint that is sure to become your next 'go-to' spot.

Lucky for us, Tyson's Tacos in North Austin is open 24/7 so you can have both a filling brunch and a tasty snack after a night out.

Tune out all the noise and traffic you hear on Airport Boulevard and you'll find serenity and tacos.

KVUE News

"It's just a trippy place to be in and that was our intention, was to like transport you to some other place," said owner Tyson Blankemeyer.

The location is full of prayer candles, stained glass, colorful plants and eclectic sounds. It's all part of the vibe at Tyson's Tacos.

University of Texas at Austin graduate and New York trained chef, Blankemeyer, ran a successful restaurant in Monterrey.

"If you can cook food, then you can live wherever you want," he added.

Blankemeyer and his family were happy in Mexico, but violence in the region became all too common.

"Once the situation in Mexico got really bad, we decided to leave. I just took out a map a world map and we started thinking you know," Blankemeyer said. "Oh Vancouver, Canada, would be really great. How about Seattle, Miami, New York City," he said.

They scratched off cities with frigid weather and a state income tax and it was back to the Austin.

"And that's all I wanted. I wanted to be able to pick my city. It was all just a way to get back to Austin," said Blankemeyer.

The menu runs from breakfast classics to lunch tacos that are divine.

KVUE News

You can order pork belly with fried parsley, crispy duck and diablo shrimp. Their burnt ends taco is a must order.

And the more tacos you eat, the better chance you have to create your own.

"I don't do the menu. The customers do the menu."

Blankemeyer said that gives power to the people. There's also a point system. For every dollar you spend, you get a point and you can redeem your points for a soda or free taco.

KVUE News

"But if you save them all up and you get 300, then you can exchange that for a menu item and then you work with me and we develop a taco that you wanna have on the menu and you get to name it."

Does it get any better than that? And Blankemeyer isn't feeling the pressure.

"If I screw up nobody is gonna die, I mean I'm not a doctor. It is not a huge responsibility," he quipped.

Oh but it is, we're serious about our tacos and Tyson you're not messing up a thing!

As fascinating as it sounds, creating your own taco is not an easy feat. The number of tacos on the menu is limited. Therefore, every time a new taco is added to the menu, the one with the least sales is removed.

