AUSTIN — The world was first introduced to Matthew McConaughey and the restaurant Top Notch Hamburgers in 1993's "Dazed and Confused," but the comfort food eatery actually dates all the way back to 1971.

While it's moved into the modern era, Top Notch has still managed to keep it's "old Austin" feel.

KVUE's Bryan Mays shows us the tastiest menu items people just can't seem to get enough of at this North Austin staple.

Go here for more information on Top Notch Hamburgers.

© 2018 KVUE-TV